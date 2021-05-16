Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 286 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of RFG stock opened at $217.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.27. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $235.50.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

