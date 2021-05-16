Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 857 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7,141.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 513.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $83.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.