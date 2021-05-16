Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 236 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1,573.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

Shares of AMED opened at $256.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.42 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.