Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $80,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after acquiring an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,032,000 after acquiring an additional 124,455 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $223.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.78. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.07 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

