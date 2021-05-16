Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 860.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genesco by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 105,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $833.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.