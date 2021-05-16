Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $57,000 Investment in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 128.7% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,483,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

