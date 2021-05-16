Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) PT Lowered to $7.00

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 196.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Progenity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of PROG opened at $2.36 on Friday. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

