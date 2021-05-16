Morgan Stanley Lowers Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target to $13.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:VVNT opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.87 million. Analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

