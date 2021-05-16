Mizuho Lowers DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $155.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.94.

Shares of DASH opened at $141.07 on Friday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.21.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. Research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $3,627,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

