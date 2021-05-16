YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $105.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on YETI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

YETI stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.22. YETI has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,377 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $37,309,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $36,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after acquiring an additional 452,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

