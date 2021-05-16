Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CLDT opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $630.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 590,706 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 414,357 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 386,241 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

