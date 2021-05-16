Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Titan International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Titan International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

NYSE TWI opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

