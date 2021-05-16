Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark raised Element Fleet Management from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.00.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.33. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$8.08 and a 1-year high of C$15.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.28.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

