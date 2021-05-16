US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Nordson by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Nordson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $205.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $223.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.54 and its 200 day moving average is $199.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.60.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

