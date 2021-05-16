US Bancorp DE Acquires 999 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,160,000 after purchasing an additional 619,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $2,987,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $18.60 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

