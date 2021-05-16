US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Timken by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $3,148,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,937,274.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,524 shares of company stock worth $13,898,620. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $89.15 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

