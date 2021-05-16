Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 790.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNOW opened at $209.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.09. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.46.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

