Roth Capital Cuts Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target to $16.00

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.16.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Pretium Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,328,000 after buying an additional 1,006,157 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 529,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 250,738 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

