Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $92.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.63.

NYSE PNW opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $80.47. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

