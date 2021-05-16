Morgan Stanley Raises UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $53.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.91.

UDR opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 105.43, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, analysts predict that UDR will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

