US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE SU opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.