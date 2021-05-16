Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,716 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Airlines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,392,000 after acquiring an additional 80,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in United Airlines by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 94,057 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

