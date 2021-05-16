DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $41,000 in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 93,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,353,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,236,000 after buying an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.24.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.23%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

