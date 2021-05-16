US Bancorp DE Acquires 527 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,925,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen stock opened at $171.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 209.71, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.40.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,667 shares of company stock worth $9,106,790. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

