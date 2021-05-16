51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stock Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in 51job were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of 51job by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 51job by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.77.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). 51job had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

