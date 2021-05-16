3,500 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

