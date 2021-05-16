DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $172,000 Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $45,307,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $3,779,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 530,830 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 694,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 306,451 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.