DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 538 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Noah were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Noah by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Noah by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Noah during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. Analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NOAH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nomura upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

