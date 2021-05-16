Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stake Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of Green Dot worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 841.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 604,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $37,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 384,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 49,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 184,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,498.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,645.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,790 shares of company stock worth $14,363,348. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GDOT opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

