Comerica Bank Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 67.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $295,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,580 shares of company stock worth $8,524,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AAWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.37. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $75.48. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

