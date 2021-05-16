Comerica Bank Buys 271 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,849,000 after acquiring an additional 148,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Shares of TXRH opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.19. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 126.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 65.04%.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,171 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,706 over the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

