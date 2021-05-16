Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZURVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $42.59 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

