Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safestore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. Safestore has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

