Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after buying an additional 1,846,157 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after buying an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,962,000 after buying an additional 770,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $40.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

