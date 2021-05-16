Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 192.74% from the company’s current price.

SCR has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

SCR opened at C$17.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$859.86 million and a P/E ratio of -10.80. Score Media and Gaming has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.5938379 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

