Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TSCDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

TSCDY opened at $9.76 on Friday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

