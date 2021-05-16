Sean Ringsted Sells 10,220 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CB opened at $170.18 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $96.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.56.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.