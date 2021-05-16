David E. Rainbolt Sells 30,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $2,187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $73.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.87. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BancFirst by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BancFirst by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

