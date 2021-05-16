$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,775,000 after buying an additional 555,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $39.35 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

