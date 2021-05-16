Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $941,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after acquiring an additional 470,988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Solar by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after buying an additional 460,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,931,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.