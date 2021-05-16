Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $74,122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $57,198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 978,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.87 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

HTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

