Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE PLTR opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $55,565,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

