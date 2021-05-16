AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 99.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 138,745 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXSQ shares. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $4.85 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

