Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 657 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 401 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $38,796.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,506,376.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 862,104 shares in the company, valued at $79,227,357.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,033 shares of company stock valued at $474,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $114.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.56. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $635.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

