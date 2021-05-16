Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 32,700 Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.70.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

