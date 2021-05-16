Bunge (NYSE:BG) PT Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price upped by Barclays from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BG. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.86.

Shares of BG opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. Bunge has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $402,549. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 over the last three months. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,182,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3,631.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 718,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after purchasing an additional 699,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,654,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,394,000 after purchasing an additional 383,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

