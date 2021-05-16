Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at BTIG Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.87.

ETSY stock opened at $163.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $181,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

