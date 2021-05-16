Robert W. Baird Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $160.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CYBR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.67.
Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,735.96 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
