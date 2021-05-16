Robert W. Baird Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $160.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CYBR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,735.96 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.76.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

