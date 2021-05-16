Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,675.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKNG. Truist boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking stock opened at $2,282.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,372.13 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,385.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,184.91.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

