State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.58 Million Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,974 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 115,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $601.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.